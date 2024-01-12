Top WWE couple sends flowers to Charlotte Flair following her surgery

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is going through a tough time right now, having recently undergone surgery for a few major injuries. The Queen tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus last month, forcing her to miss most of 2024.

Flair's surgery was successful, and she has started her road to recovery. The 14-time world champion constantly posts updates on her progress on social media and is optimistic for the future. She has received a heartwarming amount of support from her industry peers and fans.

A couple of WWE Superstars even sent her flowers following the surgery. Charlotte Flair posted a story on her official Instagram handle to thank Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who sent a bouquet along with a heartfelt note stating that the locker room misses her.

This was their message:

"You are such a beautiful soul inside and out! We're so happy your surgery is finally done because the locker room misses you! We'll see you soon! With Love- Scarlett and Kross," read the note.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

Charlotte's Instagram story

We wish Charlotte Flair all the best as she continues to recover. Hopefully, The Queen returns to the ring even better than she was before the nasty injury.

When is Charlotte Flair expected to make her WWE return?

WWE announced that Charlotte would miss nine months following her injury, which would mean a return in the fall of 2024. If everything goes to plan, The Queen could be back in time for a huge match at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, there have been rumblings that Charlotte Flair could return sooner than the expected nine months. It remains to be seen how well her rehabilitation process goes and if an early return is possible.

Expand Tweet

The 14-time world champion has several potential opponents waiting for her. Flair can face Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, or possibly a returning Naomi. A tag team run with Becky Lynch, following their reconciliation, is also not out of the question.

Who should Charlotte feud with when she returns to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here