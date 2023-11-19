Top WWE official sends a 10-word message after kicking Cody Rhodes out of SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is a man of principle, but he couldn't resist getting involved in the aftermath of LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown this past week.

His actions gave General Manager Nick Aldis no choice but to ask him to leave the arena. The American Nightmare has been looking to exact revenge on The Bloodline since Jimmy Uso cost him and Jey Uso their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on RAW a few weeks ago.

Ahead of his Survivor Series: WarGames match against The Judgment Day, Rhodes was spotted in Aldis' office, suggesting he was being invited to talk some business. However, he ended up making the same mistake that led to Kevin Owens' suspension from the blue brand last week.

LA Knight found himself on the receiving end of a post-match beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The two-on-one situation prompted Cody Rhodes to come out to help LA Knight repel an attack by The Bloodline members.

Even though Survivor Series is known for its brand warfare, Nick Aldis has a strict policy against the rule-breakers, especially for RAW Superstars appearing on SmackDown under his watch.

Rhodes apologized for his actions later on the show but had to be ejected from the building. Earlier today, Nick Aldis took to his Instagram handle to share a 10-word message:

"In case you forgot, the #SmackDown color scheme is BLUE."

Cody Rhodes tipped to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has some unfinished business with Roman Reigns since he was robbed of a potential world title win at WrestleMania 39. The saga between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief seems far from over despite both men working on separate brands and storylines.

Rhodes now appears to have inserted himself into a feud with The Bloodline again after what went down on SmackDown this week.

Speaking on the Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that it's time for the RAW Superstar to finally dethrone Reigns at The Show of Shows next year:

"We're working to WrestleMania 40 with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. I would think that if they're ever going to do anything with Cody, he has to capitalize then. The first one - (WrestleMania) 39 - we could work with that. But 40, I think it's Cody's time; he has to take it. And we'll see what he can do there."

Expand Tweet

But for that to happen, the second-generation Superstar must switch brands before the road to WrestleMania 40 begins.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes knock Roman Reigns off his perch? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.