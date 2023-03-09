Top WWE star boldly predicts Roman Reigns to retain his championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, Roman Reigns is preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, recently offered his prediction for the high-profile bout.

In arguably one of the biggest WrestleMania main events of all time, Rhodes will be looking to end the almost 1000-day reign of The Tribal Chief. The American Nightmare aims to win the world title in honor of his late great-father, Dusty Rhodes, at The Show of Shows.

Paul Heyman was recently asked by Faction 919 if Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. In response, the Bloodline member said:

"No. Hell no. Eff no. No, no, no, no, no. No," said Heyman. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the full interview below:

Since unifying the world titles at WrestleMania last year, Reigns has defended his championship against top stars such as Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, and Kevin Owens.

Is Cody Rhodes feeling the pressure ahead of his match with Roman Reigns?

The American Nightmare's main event match against The Tribal Chief next month is undoubtedly the biggest match of his professional wrestling career.

Despite the enormity of the contest, Cody Rhodes recently said on the Out of Character podcast that he is not feeling any pressure before WrestleMania 39.

"He's [Roman Reigns] not feeling that pressure unless it's the pressure of wanting to keep it going. The pressure he's feeling is this is a regular day for him, 'oh, I'll wake up and comb my beard and slick my hair back and I main event WrestleMania. That's what I do.' That's not something I've ever been able to say. So, I won't succumb to the pressure because I know he's not going to. And I think it's one of the factors in why this is gonna be one of the biggest and best matches bell to bell of all time."

WrestleMania 39 is set to go down on April 1st and 2nd, with top matches such as Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Austin Theory having recently been added to an already stacked card.

Will Roman Reigns retain his title, or will Cody Rhodes finish his story? Give us your predictions for the WrestleMania 39 main event in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes