"That's not something I've ever been able to say" - Cody Rhodes on why he believes Roman Reigns has advantage ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed why he believes Roman Reigns has an advantage heading into their match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Last January, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action after several months of absence due to an injury to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The 37-year-old will now challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title in the main event of WrestleMania next month.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, Rhodes dubbed his WrestleMania opponent "the greatest champion of his generation."

"Here's why I don't want to lean into pressure and succumb to it. This is my first trip to going on last at the showcase of the immortals. I do not want it to be my last. This is Roman's seventh? That's a dynasty. That is an absolute dynasty. That is the greatest champion of you and my generation on paper. Now, you can have you opinions and all that, but on paper, no one is topping him. No one," he said.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare pointed out that although he believes Reigns has the advantage of having main-evented WrestleMania multiple times before, their match would be among the best in WWE history due to a few other factors.

"He's [Roman Reigns] not feeling that pressure unless it's the pressure of wanting to keep it going. The pressure he's feeling is this is a regular day for him, 'oh, I'll wake up and comb my beard and slick my hair back and I main event WrestleMania. That's what I do.' That's not something I've ever been able to say. So, I won't succumb to the pressure because I know he's not going to. And I think it's one of the factors in why this is gonna be one of the biggest and best matches bell to bell of all time. Because the level of athletes that we both are and what it means for both of us to win. Because don't believe a wrestler if they tell you it's not about winning or losing. It's about winning and we both wanna win," Rhodes added. [From 48:39 to 50:00]

Can Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Since capturing the Universal Championship in August 2020, Roman Reigns has defeated several top stars who have tried to dethrone him, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

Cody Rhodes will now have the opportunity to try to do the job these legends have failed to do when he faces Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the world title.

Although The American Nightmare believes he could dethrone The Tribal Chief, he also thinks there is a "big chance" he could lose to the leader of The Bloodline.

"Going into that with so much pride about it but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman [Reigns] has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the [Royal] Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he explained on Out of Character.

