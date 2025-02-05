Top WWE star names Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, & 3 former World Champions as dream WrestleMania opponents

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has officially kicked off with the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following the premium live event, a top name in the company revealed the top dream opponents he would like to face at The Showcase of The Immortals. The list includes Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and three other former World Champions.

Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in his latest in-ring match on the February 3, 2025, episode of RAW. The luchador also boasts victories over Pete Dunne and Chad Gable in previous one-on-one matches on the red brand.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, the former AEW star was asked about his dream WrestleMania matches. Penta stated that he prefers a step-by-step approach to pursuing this goal. He expressed a desire to face several former WWE Champions, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and the reigning world titleholder, Cody Rhodes.

Trending

"I prefer step-by-step. Why not [John] Cena? Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, [CM] Punk, Cody [Rhodes]. I want everyone," Penta said. [H/T: TV Insider]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Penta credits WWE Hall of Famer for major thing

Under Triple H's leadership, the former TNA World Champion joined the Stamford-based promotion. Notably, Penta made his debut directly on the main roster, bypassing NXT.

A few weeks ago, WWE's Chief Content Officer shared a video on social media showcasing his rendition of Penta's iconic entrance. The Game was clearly dedicated to ensuring that the 40-year-old luchador received an impressive presentation on television.

During the same interview with TV Insider, Penta revealed that Triple H was solely responsible for his entrance and expressed his appreciation for the boss's involvement.

"My entrance for WWE was 100% Triple H’s idea. I’m so proud because the boss takes the time for my entrance. I want to thank you, Triple H!" he said.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW star entered at number two, kicking off the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match against Rey Mysterio. Penta lasted more than 42 minutes in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match before being eliminated by Finn Balor.

Fans will have to wait and see if the company plans to book a feud between Balor and Penta leading up to WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback