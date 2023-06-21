While many predict that one of Roman Reigns' family members will cost him the undisputed world championship, Vince Russo recently explained that WWE could have Drew McIntyre do the honors.

The latest twist in The Bloodline saga saw The Usos exit the faction, leaving Roman Reigns without two superstars who helped him have a lengthy world title reign in the first place.

As noted earlier, Vince Russo proposed an idea for McIntyre to return and befriend Roman Reigns, essentially helping The Tribal Chief against The Usos. Russo, though, noted that the angle must conclude with The Scottish Warrior turning on Reigns, and he suggested that the storyline must be built with patience and not haste.

Vince Russo said Drew McIntyre could be Roman Reigns' muscle, the same role that The Usos and Solo Sikoa have played in recent times. The former WWE writer explained a scenario where Drew McIntyre attacks the champion during one of Reigns' world title defenses instead of being in his corner, causing him to lose the belt.

Here's what the former WCW Champion said on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo:

"I would really, really build it. Like I said, bro, you hear me use this term all the time is, setting the table. They don't set the table for anybody anymore. I would set the table, bro," Vince Russo stressed. "I don't care if it took six months, I don't care if it took a year, I would set the table to [sic] that exact moment when, you know, that title is on the line, and he's looking for Drew. I mean, really set the table for that exact moment." [13:57 - 14:34]

Vince Russo on the advantage of WWE potentially having Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns working together

One of the biggest questions about Roman Reigns has been his uncertain future after he eventually drops the world championship.

Vince Russo said that with Drew McIntyre possibly entering the picture, WWE has a high-profile feud ready after Roman Reigns gets dethroned.

McIntyre and Reigns have faced each other before. But a rivalry after a brief alliance could make for a very compelling program between two of the most accomplished stars currently in WWE. Russo said the following about Reigns and The Scottish Warrior locking horns in the future:

"The beautiful thing about that is, if Drew causes him to lose the title, well, now you've got something for Roman Reigns to do without the title," added Russo. "Perhaps you can start building somebody else. But it's stuff like that I love. I've just lost all hope in them doing anything cool, bro. It's not going to happen, man!" [14:36 - 15:00]

Should Drew McIntyre be the one to cost Roman Reigns his title? Sound off in the comments section below.

