Top WWE star's husband to return and exact revenge on Adam Pearce? Exploring potential direction

A WWE Superstar hasn't been featured on television in months, and her husband could return to RAW to exact revenge on Adam Pearce. The married couple in question are former SAnitY members Nikki Cross and Killian Dain.

Triple H named Adam Pearce the GM of RAW last year after announcing that Nick Aldis had signed with the company to serve as the SmackDown GM. The two authority figures have already teased a rivalry with each other but have been more focused on preparing their respective brands for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as of late.

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross has not competed in a match for 72 days. Her last match was the battle royal to determine Rhea Ripley's opponent at Survivor Series 2023 on the November 6 edition of RAW. She took to social media today to share a heartfelt update on the 5th anniversary of her wedding with former superstar Killian Dain, now known as Big Damo on the independent wrestling scene.

Killian Dain is an impressive performer and would instantly become one of the most feared superstars on the red brand. He was a part of the SAnitY faction with Nikki Cross back in the day, but the group failed to get over on the main roster.

Dain could return to the promotion to start an issue with Adam Pearce for not featuring his wife on television in over two months. The big man would also make an interesting rival for Bronson Reed, Ivar, and other massive superstars on the roster.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis mocks Adam Pearce

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis recently poked fun at Adam Pearce for not having a sense of humor.

Speaking on last week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Aldis claimed that Pearce was feeling the pressure since he was hired as SmackDown GM. The veteran added that Pearce can call him anytime if he needs some advice on how to run RAW.

"Well, that is very kind. But I thought you said you had responses from superstars... Adam [Pearce] don't get upset. Adam doesn't have much of a sense of humor, plus he is feeling the pressure. I don't like to play the comparison game, but now look, I'm glad Adam is extending the olive branch. I'm always open for a phone call if he wants to learn a thing or two," said Nick Aldis. [From 41:48 to 42:16]

Adam Pearce has a lot to deal with on a weekly basis and could be finding it difficult to keep everyone happy on the RAW roster. Only time will tell if Nikki Cross makes her return to WWE television down the line.

