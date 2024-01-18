Alexa Bliss, Adam Pearce, and more WWE stars react to Nikki Cross' heartwarming personal update

Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, and more WWE stars have reacted to Nikki Cross' rare personal update today on social media.

Nikki Cross has not competed in a match on WWE television since the battle royal to determine Rhea Ripley's Survivor Series opponent on the November 6, 2023 edition of RAW.

Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while portraying Nikki A.S.H (Almost a Super Hero), a character directed towards children. However, the character ultimately didn't catch on with fans, and it was abandoned in 2022.

The 34-year-old took to social media today to share a rare personal update. She noted that she has been with former WWE star Killian Dain for 16 years, and they are celebrating the 5th anniversary of their wedding day.

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, and more stars reacted to her heartwarming message on Instagram today. You can check out the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Cross' personal update on Instagram.

WWE star Nikki Cross reacts to SanitY reuniting without her

Nikki Cross broke character last month to react to her former stablemates reuniting outside of the company.

The former 24/7 Champion was part of the popular SanitY faction in NXT, and the future appeared to be incredibly bright for the group. However, their run on the main roster left a lot to be desired, and Cross is currently the only remaining superstar from the group that is still signed with the promotion.

SanitY reunited in Progress Wrestling last month, and Nikki Cross took to her Instagram story to show support for her former stablemates. She shared an image of their reunion in Progress Wrestling and added a heart emoji, as seen in the image below.

Cross reacts to SanitY reunion on her Instagram story.

Cross hasn't wrestled a match on television for 72 days now. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran and if the promotion has anything substantial planned for her in 2024.

Do you think Cross should be featured more on RAW? Did you enjoy her Nikki A.S.H. character? Sound off in the comments section below.

