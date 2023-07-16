Top WWE star's new merchandise takes a major shot at Roman Reigns

Amid the highly dramatic Bloodline Saga, WWE has recently released new merchandise for Jey Uso, which certainly takes a major shot at Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline storyline has featured several twists since Night of Champions 2023. The recent "Tribal Court" segment was well-received by the fan base, which ultimately led to Jey Uso challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The company recently released new merchandise for the former-Right Hand Man with the words "THE REAL CHIEF." The new T-shirt is certainly a big-time shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he calls himself The Tribal Chief. Fans can now buy the merchandise on shop.wwe.com for $29.99.

This could be a genius move from the business standpoint, as the ongoing feud between the cousins is the hottest talk in the promotion. The two sides are expected to go to war at SummerSlam 2023 in the show's main event.

A recap of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' rivalry in WWE

The story began in 2020 when The Big Dog turned heel and became the Universal Champion. Jey Uso challenged his cousin for the title to hopefully fix his corrupt nature. The two battled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, where Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso to become The Tribal Chief.

PW Chronicle



Reigns vs. Jey Uso III is on the horizon, LFG!!



Jey Uso is coming for Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns vs. Jey Uso III is on the horizon, LFG!!

After Jey and Jimmy Uso joined The Head of The Table to form The Bloodline, there were frequent tensions between Jey and Roman, which peaked when Sami Zayn left the corrupt faction in 2022. Zayn often reminded Jey of his caliber of becoming the Tribal Chief.

After The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions 2023 and later convinced his brother to leave their cousin's side. After years of drama, Jey Uso will likely challenge for the World Championship again at SummerSlam 2023.