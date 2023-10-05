Top WWE star says Bloodline member reminds him of Umaga

The Bloodline is still going strong in WWE even after Jey Uso's exit from the group, with John Cena eyeing one member for his resemblance to Umaga.

John Cena made his return to the company last month on SmackDown and didn't take a long while to land himself in hot water again. The 16-time WWE Champion found himself getting in trouble with the Bloodline and having to face down Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the ring.

The Cenation Leader is now on a collision course with The Bloodline as he takes them on in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane alongside LA Knight. However, it seems that getting in the ring with Solo Sikoa, in particular, has him reminiscing about his previous battles against a former rival.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Cena brought up Solo's striking resemblance to another Samoan bruiser, Umaga.

"The striking parallel he runs to Umaga, in every facet, and to be put in that conversation is rarified air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him and I see him perform, I think of the hard-fought battles I had against Umaga and they run a lot of parallels." (15:49 - 16:13)

John Cena faced Umaga several times in the past, back in 2007 and 2008, with the two having one of their best matches at Royal Rumble '07. We'll have to wait and see if Solo Sikoa can honor his late uncle and defeat Cena in their match at Fastlane.

John Cena says he doesn't blame top WWE star for being loyal to Roman Reigns

The GOAT is going to step inside the ring for the first time since his return to WWE alongside LA Knight as he goes up against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023.

Cena has had previous encounters with The Bloodline as he's taken on The Tribal Chief several times, with their most recent singles match being at SummerSlam 2021. Since then, there have been many changes to The Bloodline, one of the most important being the addition of Solo Sikoa to the group.

John Cena was recently asked on The Bump if he thinks Sikoa is doing a disservice to himself by following Roman Reigns. Cena stated that he doesn't blame the young star for being loyal to The Head of the Table since he's fairly new on the main roster.

"I never fault loyalty. I do fault blind loyalty, and Solo is really new to the game, and I don't blame him for trying to take a second to figure out the landscape," Cena said. (16:29-16:40)

Do you think John Cena will be able to defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

