The WWE Universe was treated to a massive surprise at Money in the Bank 2023 as John Cena made a one-off return to shock the fans. The surprise return was welcomed by the crowd in London with huge cheers as it caught almost everyone off guard in the O2 Arena.

The 16-time WWE Champion cut a promo announcing that he wants to bring the Grandest Stage of them All, WrestleMania itself, to the UK but was ungraciously interrupted by Grayson Waller. The Cenation Leader wasn't thrilled from being insulted and told that Australia is a much better location to host WrestleMania instead. After a sneak attack by The Moment Maker, Cena leveled him with an Attitude Adjustment.

John Cena was also seen catching up with another new talent and was spotted talking with the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion, Rhea Ripley. Photos were also released seeing him fraternizing with Cody Rhodes backstage at Money in the Bank.

The American Nightmare was seen shaking hands with Cena backstage following his endearing performance in the match against Dominik Mysterio.

Both stars are quite fond of each other, with Cena previously giving Rhodes the superstar treatment and his vote of confidence as the next big star in an episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE Veteran criticizes John Cena's segment with Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank

Jim Cornette wasn't too happy about the promo John Cena shared with Grayson Waller at Money in the Bank 2023. The veteran shared his thoughts on it.

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the promo segment over on the Jim Cornette Experience, with the former WWE manager criticizing Waller's performance for playing the character of a heel instead of being one. He also stated that it didn't make sense for him to talk down to a megastar like John Cena.

"He's playing a heel. Either they're telling him to do this or this is the kind of stuff he wants to do but it's totally fake because it's obvious that he's trying to be a heel on purpose because Grayson Waller would not talk to John Cena like he was a jobber. It's see-through that he's getting heat in quotation marks on purpose when he offers to help Cena by making him go viral and save his career," said Cornette.

