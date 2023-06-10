Top WWE star tries to turn Jey Uso against Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

The ongoing Bloodline saga continued on this week's WWE SmackDown with Jey Uso still undecided between his brother Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Amid all the chaos, Sami Zayn tried to convince Jey to side with his twin brother in a backstage segment.

Earlier this week on RAW, Paul Heyman issued an ultimatum to Jey to decide whose side he is on in this ongoing Bloodline civil war. Jimmy was ousted from the heel faction on the blue brand last Friday after he attacked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. He was taken out by Solo Sikoa who decided to choose Reigns over his brothers.

Heyman and Sikoa kicked off this week's edition of WWE SmackDown but they were interrupted by Jey Uso before they could say a word. The Wise Man then tried to lure Jey to his side by stating that he is getting groomed by Roman Reigns to become the next Tribal Chief. Heyman also told the former tag team champion that he will have an opportunity to bring more gold to the Bloodline as he takes on Austin Theory later on WWE SmackDown. However, Jey made it clear that they will have to wait for his answer.

Later in the show, Sami Zayn was shown talking to Jey backstage. The former Honorary Uce recalled his good moments with the Usos and tried to convince the latter to turn on the Head of the Table.

