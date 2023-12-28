Top WWE Superstar breaks silence after return, first comment after seemingly being injured

At the recently concluded WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden, Sami Zayn finally made his return to in-ring action. Taking to Instagram, he broke his silence and commented on his return.

At the MSG show, Zayn teamed up with Jey Uso, as the duo unsuccessfully challenged The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Post-match, Zayn was struggling to walk on his own, seemingly suffering an injury almost immediately after his return.

Taking to his Instagram story, Zayn sent a four-word message. This was his first comment after supposedly suffering an injury.

"Back in The Garden," wrote Zayn.

Check out a screengrab of Zayn's Instagram story:

Vince Russo believes WWE star Sami Zayn isn't "worthy of being on the show"

Vince Russo recently criticized Sami Zayn, claiming that he wasn't 'worthy of being on the show.'

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated that the outcome of Zayn vs. Roman Reigns from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was always predictable. He said:

"I never bought into it because it turned out exactly like you knew it was gonna turn out. Sami Zayn was never ever gonna beat Roman Reigns, and they were gonna give him the consolation prize in the tag titles. And like you just knew that. You knew that all along, bro, so like how can something be compelling when you know exactly what they are going to do? [...] I am sorry, I am not a fan of this guy, like at all. I don't even think Sami Zayn is worthy of being on the show,"

Zayn's last appearance on WWE television was on an episode of Monday Night RAW in early December when he lost to Drew McIntyre.

