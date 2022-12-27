Top WWE Superstar challenges Brock Lesnar to a major rematch after two years

Brock Lesnar's next big WWE angle will be one to look out for heading into 2023. Among several possibilities, could The Beast Incarnate and Drew McIntyre rekindle their feud?

Back in 2020, the two men fought one-on-one at WrestleMania 36. The short match ended when McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Lesnar. With zero fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this bout remains the only time they have had a singles clash against each other.

Fast forward to 2022, The Scottish Warrior recently expressed that he is looking forward to a rematch. On Sony Sports Network's Namaste Drew show, McIntyre gave his take on WWE Royal Rumble 2023 potentially being the stage for their next bout:

"I'll take him [at Royal Rumble 2023]. I wanna get that extra victory over Brock."

McIntyre added:

"If Brock and I cross paths again, it's gonna be a battle."

Next year's Royal Rumble will take place on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. McIntyre's status for the event remains unclear, as he is not medically cleared to compete right now.

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar share an intriguing history in WWE's Royal Rumble Match

In 2020, Drew McIntyre eliminated The Beast Incarnate from the 30-man Royal Rumble contest and went on to win. Brock Lesnar eliminated his rival in the same match type this year.

The Scottish Warrior brought up their Royal Rumble history before the 2023 version of the event:

"Unfortunately, at the end, Brock Lesnar got me [in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match]. I got him in 2020. He got me in 2022. We're one apiece in Royal Rumbles." McIntyre added, "But I've still got his number in singles matches."

