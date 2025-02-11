Top WWE Superstar levels accusation at John Cena: "He did something to me that didn’t sit very well"

John Cena spent years as the face of WWE, and today, he may be the most mainstream superstar of the last era. With a reputation for being a nice guy and well-respected, Cena has been a fan favorite for quite a while. However, a rising superstar has just leveled a curious accusation at the Cenation leader.

Big Match John is currently on his retirement tour, and the WWE Universe is full of speculation on potential final opponents for the 16-time World Champion. Recent reports claim John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41, but another second-generation superstar wants to lock up with Cena on The Grandest Stage of Them All: Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom has taken aim at Cena in recent weeks, calling him out with taunts and recalling how things did not go well during their SmackDown dark match on September 29, 2023. While speaking to the Battleground Podcast this week, Dom also leveled a cryptic accusation at Cena. The younger Mysterio was asked which WWE legend he'd like to face off on the mic with and what he'd say.

Trending

"There's a couple of legends... I'll throw a couple out there. I'd like The Rock just to ask him, like, 'Why? Just why?' [John] Cena because I have a personal vendetta against Cena, that he did something to me that was... that didn't sit with me very well. So, I'd like to ask him about that, and he knows what I'm talking about. So, I'm going to go Rock, Cena, and then... I've always been a big Ricky Steamboat guy, so I'd love to get in Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat's face and just look at him and ask him, 'Hey, how did you do that arm-drag because mine is way better than yours," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 16:42 to 17:45]

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

John Cena teamed with Dominik and Rey Mysterio thirteen times in 2021. In these SmackDown dark matches and non-televised live event bouts, Cena and The Mysterios defeated The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Usos. The last outing took place at Madison Square Garden on September 10, 2021.

Dominik Mysterio taunts John Cena

Dominik Mysterio has taken several public shots at John Cena as of late. The two also went at it in the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month. Dirty Dom took photos from the encounter to Instagram, mocking Cena and his catchphrase.

"I see you," Dominik Mysterio wrote with the photos below.

Mysterio entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #26. He lasted 4:09 before Damian Priest made him the 19th elimination. Dominik had zero eliminations of his own.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Battleground podcast and give an H/T to Sportakeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback