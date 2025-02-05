Top WWE Superstar publicly apologizes to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made a blockbuster appearance on WWE NXT to scout her potential opponent at WrestleMania 41. Cora Jade has now apologized to The Queen after a major segment on the show.

Flair finally returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday. She eliminated Michin, Piper Niven, Nia Jax, and Cora Jade en route to winning the 30-woman bout in Indianapolis.

The 38-year-old star showed up on the RAW after Royal Rumble and had a confrontation with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, but refused to choose Mami as her opponent for WrestleMania for now.

On this week's NXT, Charlotte Flair interrupted a segment involving Roxanne Perez, NXT Women's Champion Giulia, and Bayley, saying she was better than all of them, among other things. Shortly after, Cora Jade ambushed Giulia and The Role Model with a kendo stick, but Perez escaped. Flair looked on from the ramp as Jade stood tall with the NXT Women's Title.

Taking to X (fka Twitter) after NXT went off the air, Cora Jade apologized to Charlotte Flair for her actions in front of the latter.

"Sorry you had to see me like that, queen @MsCharlotteWWE," said Cora Jade.

Veteran thinks Charlotte Flair will choose top WWE star for WrestleMania 41

Just like on RAW and NXT, Charlotte Flair is set to appear on SmackDown this week and have a standoff with the brand's topmost women's champion, Tiffany Stratton.

While speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Tommy Dreamer felt that Flair would face Stratton at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said. (From 22:20 to 22:44)

It will be interesting to see what plans Triple H has for Charlotte Flair in the coming weeks and who she chooses for WWE WrestleMania 41.

