"I miss Brock"- Top WWE Superstar remembers Brock Lesnar in latest tweet

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently posted a tweet stating that he misses his former rival Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar aren't exactly strangers. The duo feuded over the Universal title back in 2019 with Rollins scoring two big victories over The Beast Incarnate in major pay-per-views.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a throwback clip from Seth's rivalry with Brock Lesnar. The former Universal Champion can be seen beating Rollins down in a backstage area.

Rollins replied to WWE's tweet and said that he misses Brock Lesnar. Check it out below:

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar had incredible chemistry in the ring

Seth Rollins was over as a bayface in early 2019 and won the Royal Rumble match to earn an opportunity at Brock Lesnar's Universal title at WrestleMania 35 that year. Rollins defeated Lesnar in the opening match of the mega event to win the Universal title.

A short while later, Lesnar won the Money In The Bank briefcase and cashed it in on Rollins at Extreme Rules to win back the belt. The duo faced off in another match at SummerSlam 2019 and the beatdown in question took place on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Rollins had the last laugh, though, as he defeated Brock Lesnar cleanly in the middle of the ring to become Universal Champion again and the match was heavily praised by the WWE Universe.

Brock Lesnar then set his sights on the WWE title and squashed Kofi Kingston to win the coveted belt. He held the same for months on end and finally dropped it to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lesnar disappeared from WWE TV following the loss, and it was later revealed that his contract with the company had expired. He has since been spotted in a public setting on various occasions, but not on WWE programming.

There's no concrete news in regards to a possible Brock Lesnar return, although there have been numerous rumors regarding the same. Seth Rollins seems to be missing The Beast Incarnate though, and would seemingly love to have him back on the WWE roster.

What did you make of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar's rivalry through 2019? When and where do you think we'll see Brock Lesnar in a wrestling ring again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun