Top WWE Superstar returns to the ring after 41 days

WWE has lost some valuable top performers on the roster in 2024, most of which were owing to injuries. Since WrestleMania XL season culminated, Drew McIntyre has completed just one television match.

With two weeks left to build up Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Drew McIntyre has begun to warm up for his World Heavyweight Championship showdown at the event. The Scotsman last worked a match against Jey Uso on April 20 at a live event. He put over the Mr. Main Event and then took some time off to nurse a fractured elbow. The injury apparently occurred when CM Punk swept out his legs on the commentator's table at The Show of Shows.

Last Friday night post-SmackDown, Drew McIntyre returned to the ring; he put over Jey Uso once again. The following night at a Saturday live event in White Plains, NY, both he and Jey lost to World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest in a Triple Threat match for the title.

Damian Priest won the Heavyweight title from Drew McIntyre by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scotsman at WrestleMania XL. The latter was replaced by Jey Uso immediately afterwards in the title picture as well as the King of the Ring Tournament. The upcoming match will mark McIntyre's first match on a premium live event since The Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch no longer signed to WWE; CM Punk receives an open invitation

One wrestler WWE has lost this year seemingly for good, is Becky Lynch. While a return in the future is not out of the question, for the time being, the Irish-born superstar is taking time off from the ring. Her contract expired on June 1 and she is now a free agent. The company does not expect her to sign with another promotion. The officials hope to keep their relationship with The Man going.

Meanwhile, McIntyre's return to the ring also means that there is an inevitable clash on the horizon between him and CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar was offered a title shot after SmackDown went off the air by The Scottish Warrior, who proclaimed that the former can challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship after he wins the belt from Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

Although Drew McIntyre has not wrestled on WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania XL, he has consistently appeared on the show to promote his impending showdowns against CM Punk and Damian Priest.

