Top WWE Superstar's seven-month losing streak finally ends

At a recent live event, a top WWE Superstar finally won his first match in close to seven months. The said performer is none other than Solo Sikoa, who came up victorious in a tag team match with Tama Tonga.

The Enforcer has seemingly become the new leader of The Bloodline amid Roman Reigns' absence following his Undisputed Universal Title loss at WrestleMania 40. Solo Sikoa first kicked out Jimmy Uso from the stable and then revealed Tama Tonga as its newest member. Sikoa and Tonga are now gearing up to face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

Ahead of the PLE, the WWE roster stopped over in Bologna, Italy, for a live event, where Sikoa finally witnessed his seven-month-long losing streak coming to an end. The former NXT North American Champion and Tama Tonga defeated Randy Orton and LA Knight.

Sikoa had been on a losing spree ever since he secured the biggest win of his career at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2023, where he bested John Cena.

Bill Apter thinks Solo Sikoa could be pinned at WWE Backlash 2024

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted how Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens could go down this Saturday night.

The veteran journalist believes Solo could be at the receiving end of an RKO and a Stunner before taking the pinfall in the match.

"It's going to be an RKO. It's gonna be a stunner, and it's gonna be Solo taking the fall. Randy Orton and KO win that match."

While on paper, it might seem like a low-stakes tag team match, the recent WWE signing of Jacob Fatu has made things interesting. Fatu has been rumored to make his debut anytime soon, and if he happens to make his presence felt at Backlash 2024, Sikoa and Tonga could hugely benefit from his interference.

