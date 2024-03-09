Top WWE Superstar says he misses Baron Corbin

The WWE NXT roster has felt the wrath of Baron Corbin since he returned to the brand as a free agent in May of last year. The villainous star has not been back to the main roster locker rooms since June 2023, and at least one top star is missing him.

Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre teamed up more than a dozen times from 2018-2019, picking up a RAW DQ win over Braun Strowman and Kurt Angle and a Handicap Match win over Finn Balor. The veterans then worked against each other several times from 2020-2023, with McIntyre winning three RAW singles bouts against Corbin.

The rivalry picked back up in early 2022 as McIntyre feuded with the former Constable Corbin and Madcap Moss. The Scottish Psychopath defeated Corbin and Moss in a Handicap Match just days before WrestleMania 38, then McIntyre defeated Corbin again in just under nine minutes on Night One of the big event.

McIntyre took to his Instagram Stories tonight to re-post a clip from the official WWE Deutschland page, which touts how he became the first superstar to kick out of Corbin's End of Days finisher. After the kickout, the former 3MB member leveled The Lone Wolf with the Futureshock DDT, then a Claymore Kick for the win.

In re-posting the 'Mania clip, McIntyre included a brief caption for his former right-hand man.

"MISS U @BARONCORBINWWE," McIntyre wrote.

Screenshot of Drew McIntyre's post on Instagram Stories

Corbin has not publicly responded as of this writing. He and Bron Breakker retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson on Tuesday at the Roadblock 2024 special.



