WWE megastar, not Drew McIntyre, pinning Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 in a controversial scenario pitched by wrestler

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will pull double duty come WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

On Night One, he will join forces with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a high-stakes tag team match. The following night, The Visionary will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of these blockbuster clashes, TNA star Chris Bey took to his official X handle, asking fans to imagine the possibility of Reigns pinning both Rollins and Rhodes in Philadelphia:

"Imagine this. Night one of mania - Roman pins Seth. Night two - Roman pins Cody," Bey tweeted.

Pulling this feat at WrestleMania in Philadelphia will generate massive buzz and give Reigns more heat, further solidifying his spot as the top star in WWE.

Will Seth Rollins lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL?

Despite having defeated The Scottish Warrior multiple times in the past, The Visionary's title reign will be in serious jeopardy at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre has been operating on a different level since turning heel and is brimming with confidence heading into Philadelphia this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter explained why Drew McIntyre is a heavy favourite to walk out of The Show of Shows as the new champion:

Drew McIntyre, at this point, is hungrier than I've ever seen him before. He wants Seth Rollins, and he wants to win that title; I think this match is going to be mainly Drew McIntyre being in charge of this match, and I see Drew McIntyre winning the world heavyweight championship this time around from Seth Freakin' Rollins, no matter how hard Seth freakin' tries.

On Monday Night RAW this past week, McIntyre stood tall over Rollins after The Architect gave him a cold shoulder in his attempt to save Jey Uso from Jimmy Uso. The Scottish Warrior seized the opportunity and laid out his WrestleMania opponent with a devastating Claymore.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre dethrone Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL? Let us know using the discuss button.

