Top WWE Superstars to be featured by rival promotion

The WWE roster features several veterans, some who have worked for rival promotions in the past and some who will work for those rivals in the future. A top promotion has announced that it is looking to capitalize on the popularity of two superstars.

LA Knight wrestled in TNA as Eli Drake, while Drew McIntyre worked for the promotion as Drew Galloway. They joined forces with Micah (aka Tonga Loa) to form a faction in TNA - The Rising. Knight was with the company from February 2015 to June 2019, and McIntyre was there from January 2015 to February 2017.

The Megastar and The Scottish Warrior are two of the top WWE Superstars and TNA Wrestling announced the new 'Best Of DVDs' for both stars. TNAmerch.com has both DVDs priced at $19.99.

The Best Of Eli Drake includes matches with Drew, Bram, Eddie Edwards, EC3, Matt Sydal, Johnny Impact, Petey Williams, and Abyss, plus Eli's Gauntlet World Championship win. Tag matches are also featured - The Rising vs. BDC, Eli and Jessie Godderz vs. Drew and Kurt Angle vs. The Wolves, Eli and Scott Steiner vs. LAX.

The Best Of Drew Galloway features Drew vs. Kenny King, Low Ki, EC3, Angle, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, and Moose, plus Drew's Feast or Fired cash-in on Matt for the World Championship. The 2015 King of the Mountain match is also included, along with Team TNA vs. Team GFW in Lethal Lockdown.

Drew McIntyre and LA Knight's matches before WWE

LA Knight and Drew McIntyre have wrestled two singles matches in WWE, but they shared the ring several times in TNA as Eli Drake and Drew Galloway.

After teaming up for three matches as The Rising with Micah, Knight defeated McIntyre in their first singles match in June 2015. McIntyre won a No DQ match the following week, and then six months later, he defeated Knight again at the One Night Only PPV taping.

Following two more multi-man tag matches, The Scottish Warrior retained the World Championship over The Megastar in April 2016 for their final TNA singles bout. McIntyre and EC3 defeated Knight and Bobby Lashley in June 2016, and that was the last time they worked together in TNA.

McIntyre won their first WWE singles bout at a non-televised live event in March 2023. They shared the ring in two more multi-man matches before they fought to a No Contest on SmackDown this past February.