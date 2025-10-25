"Tore my tricep right off the bone" - Former WWE Superstar hopes to wrestle again soon

A former WWE superstar is hopeful of an in-ring return after suffering an injury. In recent weeks, stars such as Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins have been ruled out of action due to injuries.Another star who had to deal with a painful injury is Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE. The current TNA star suffered from a torn triceps on the June 17 episode of NXT in a six-man tag team match. The injury occurred when he attempted The Undertaker's signature rope-walk spot and landed badly.He was expected to be out for six months at least. In an interview with WrestleZone, Elijah shared an update on his recovery. He said that the rehab is going well after the surgery, and he is hoping to be cleared to compete soon.“I was on NXT TV a little over three months ago, wrestling against Trick Williams. I jumped off of the top rope, I landed in a bad way and I tore my tricep right off the bone. So I’ve got myself a nice little scar here now and a screw in my arm. Which, it is what it is in wrestling, but yeah, the rehab is coming along well,&quot; he said.He then talked about a possible return to the ring, saying that he is feeling good but the decision is ultimately up to the doctors.“I’m feeling pretty good right now. But ultimately, it’s a surgeon and doctor call for me. I am supposed to see them relatively soon. I’ve told them I want to be good to go by Orlando in, what do we got here, about three weeks? But again, it’s not ultimately my call,&quot; he added. [H/T: WrestleZone]Elijah made a surprise appearance at TNA's Bound For Glory last Sunday and smashed Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, with a guitar, preventing him from cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet contract on new TNA World Champion Mike Santana.Elijah said that he was cleared for that particular spot but is still awaiting full clearance to compete in the ring. He said he had to test his arm out to see if it could handle it. He said he's targeting a return at TNA's Turning Point in Orlando from November 13 to 15 or the next set of tapings from December 5 to 7.Elijah claimed that Golberg replaced him in major WWE matchWhile Elijah remained popular during his WWE run, he didn't quite break into the main event scene. However, that could have changed had WWE gone ahead with their original plans for him in 2019.In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Elijah claimed that he was supposed to face The Undertaker at the Super ShowDown premium live event in 2019. He said that the Phenom wanted to wrestle him at the event.However, with only a few weeks remaining, he was informed that the card had been changed and Goldberg replaced him in the high-profile match at the event. This, of course, led to the infamous and much-criticized match between the two veterans at the event.