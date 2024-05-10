Torrie Wilson, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, R-Truth, Alexa Bliss, Ivar, Jinder Mahal, and JD McDonagh, among several other names, congratulated a WWE Superstar for achieving their master's degree.

Nikki Cross has been absent from WWE programming for some time now, and her educational pursuits could be the reason for the same. Cross disclosed on Instagram that she had completed her graduation in MSc Masters in History last year, and is presently working towards a PhD.

"Graduation from MSc Masters in History, June 2023. Haha really holding that scroll tight in the second picture, I mean knowledge is power 😊 Working towards PhD, set for completion in 2029. The third picture shows my current morning with a box of Kleenex for the tears 😂😅 and of course, coffee ❤️," wrote Nikki Cross.

Cross last competed in the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023 in a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for the then Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Her update led to many of her peers appreciating her effort and making her milestone even more special with heartfelt comments.

While some others simply reacted to the post. This includes RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Nikki Cross was not included in the WWE Draft a few weeks ago, owing to her inactive status.

It is unclear as of this writing when the Scottish-born wrestler will make her in-ring return. Interestingly, there is an upcoming PLE in her hometown of Glasgow - Clash at the Castle: Scotland, scheduled to take place on June 15th. But owing to her lack of involvement in any angle prior to her hiatus, the chances of her appearing on the show remain slim.

Nikki Cross to become part of late WWE star Bray Wyatt's unrealized stable led by Uncle Howdy?

A new report has hinted that the stable originally intended for Bray Wyatt prior to his untimely passing will make it to the program. Only now, his brother Bo Dallas is rumored to lead the faction. Other names rumored to join Dallas include Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis (who has also been absent for long), Joe Gacy, and the original Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan.

WWE has been teasing Uncle Howdy's return for several weeks, since the release of the documentary titled Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal. Interestingly, Alexa Bliss has been omitted from the list of potential faction members. Bliss is also presently on hiatus, but being closely associated with Wyatt in the past led to many fans believing she could also join.

What are your thoughts on the names joining Uncle Howdy's new faction? Hit the Discuss button and let us know!

