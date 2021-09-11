Trae Young makes WWE debut, Attacks former World Champion on SmackDown

.

WWE has pulled in many big names lately, and NBA star Trae Young was just the latest. The Atlanta Hawks' star player was brought on SmackDown as Sami Zayn's guest before a 10-man tag team match.

Young is one of the NBA's biggest stars, and he helped the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Hawks fell to the eventual NBA Champions, The Milwaukee Bucks.

Just as MSG has a special place in WWE's heart, Young has fond memories of being in the iconic arena.

During the first round of this year's NBA playoffs, Young scored 30 points in three straight games at MSG.

The talented star also joined a history of Knicks villains when he took a bow after hitting a three-point shot during the series-clinching win for the Hawks. Because of that relationship, WWE capitalized on another celebrity that would garner heat in a particular city.

Trae Young attacked Rey Mysterio during the match on SmackDown

If attracting heat from the fans wasn't simply enough by showing up, Trae Young made sure to get as many boos as possible. During the tag team match, Young choked Rey Mysterio while the former WWE Champion was on the ropes. The referee caught the Atlanta Hawks star in the act.

Young was then ejected from ringside, much to the chagrin of Zayn and his heel counterparts. The distraction allowed Mysterio and his son, Dominik, to hit a 619 on Zayn. Big E then hit the Big Ending on the Great Liberator for the win.

It is safe to say WWE executed Trae Young's appearance properly and used the heat he had with the New York crowd to maximum effect.

