Tragic reason ex-WWE star Matt Riddle had to rush to the hospital; missed major show

Matt Riddle was set for a huge show this week, but he missed it. The promotion has now spoken about the tragic reason he was not there.

Riddle was released by WWE in September last year, soon after its merger with Endeavor went through. He was among several other stars released at the time, with top names like Shelton Benjamin also being let go. His release came after controversy, though, as he had been taken off WWE TV in the previous weeks. This happened when he accused an airport officer of molesting him.

The police had a different account of what happened, and while WWE launched an investigation into what happened, he was removed from TV before finally being released prior to SmackDown. Since then, Riddle has made big moves on the indie scene, winning the NJPW World Television Championship and then losing it to Zack Sabre Jr.

Ahead of one of its major shows, Northeast Wrestling has announced that Matt Riddle won't be able to make the event. The promotion revealed that he had notified them and this was due to a medical emergency surrounding his partner, Misha Montana.

Montana had to be rushed to the hospital, and with Riddle obviously accompanying her, he was unable to attend the show.

"We were just notified by @SuperKingofBros that his girlfriend was rushed to the hospital earlier for a serious medical condition and he will not be appearing for @newwrestling1 in Danbury, CT this evening."

Expand Tweet

We at Sportskeeda wish Matt Riddle and his girlfriend the best at this time.

Matt Riddle and Misha Montana welcomed a child together

Riddle and his girlfriend, Misha Montana, recently had their first child together, Matthew Riddle Montana. He was born on December 1, 2023.

He is Riddle's fourth son.

Expand Tweet

Riddle posted about the birth very soon after it happened, sharing a tender picture together with his girlfriend and his newborn child, saying that "Little Matthew" had just entered the world.

There are no details as to the medical emergency that resulted in them having to rush to the hospital.