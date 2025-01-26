"Trash," "Boring and lame" - WWE Universe eviscerates Gunther after Saturday Night's Main Event; absolutely furious with major Triple H decision

On X/Twitter, the WWE Universe recently expressed its frustration after the Triple H-led creative team's major decision related to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Ring General faced Jey Uso at the event.

On last week's SmackDown, Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The bout was later made official for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event. On the latest edition of the blue show, Jey and his rival engaged in a war of words. Both stars took several shots at each other, and The Yeet Master promised that he would dethrone the Imperium leader.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, the archrivals finally locked horns. Both men put on an incredible display inside the squared circle. During the latter stages of the bout, it seemed like Main Event Jey Uso would come out on top after he hit several moves, including the Uso Splash. However, the match ultimately ended in Gunther's favor after he hit his opponent with two consecutive powerbombs.

Following the match, WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle posted about The Ring General retaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

This post caught several fans' attention and they started sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone wrote that they wanted to see Jey Uso win the title after his incredible performance in the match.

One fan mentioned that the Triple H-led creative team spoiled the outcome of the match before WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event when they announced The Yeet Master was entering the Men's Royal Rumble.

Screenshot of fans' reactions [Image credit: WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle]

Some fans were happy to see Gunther retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while others questioned Triple H's creative decision.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: WrestleOps' X/Twitter handle]

Bill Apter gave his thoughts on Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on Gunther's match against Jey Uso. The wrestling veteran said he was not surprised by the outcome of the bout as he thought Jey did not have enough in the tank to put The Ring General away.

Apter also mentioned that the Imperium leader would eventually be dethroned by whoever won the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble, highlighting that his favorite to win the Rumble was John Cena.

"No surprise here. I predicted that it would be a hard-fought battle, but Jey [Uso] just didn't have enough to put him away. In the beginning, they [WWE] mentioned Gunther being the classic, professional wrestler while Jey is the sports entertainer. And although Jey was serious during the whole match, Gunther just outsmarted him and was able to beat him. But no matter what, Jey Uso was just not destined to beat him whatsoever. Gunther, in my opinion, will be beaten by whoever wins the Royal Rumble and I think that is going to be John Cena."

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Gunther's future as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

