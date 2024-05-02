Triple H addresses the possibility of major change for WrestleMania

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently shared his views on the possibility of going global with WrestleMania. The Game pointed out that the wrestling promotion is open to breaking the tradition of having WrestleMania in The United States and Canada only.

During his appearance at Sports Business Journal's Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, WWE President Nick Khan noted that Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series will not be made international anytime soon. However, London's Mayor Sadiq Khan recently expressed his desire to bring The Show of Shows to London.

While speaking on X/Twitter Space earlier today, Triple H talked about the global nature of professional wrestling. He referenced the statement from the Mayor of London and his response to it to encourage leaders from other places to express their interest in hosting a WWE event. The 54-year-old further stated that the Stamford-based company is open to such advances:

“The thing about the global nature of what we do, where we are, what we’re doing. I look at the globe. I think everything is on the table for where it goes. You saw the Mayor of London, the other day, put out a statement about WrestleMania. I said, ‘We should talk.’ And we should. As should the mayors or the leaders of every other place around this globe. If they want WWE, come talk to us. We’re open for business. We’d love to be there. Wherever our fans are going to be the loudest and the craziest and the most into what we do, it would be an honor,” said Triple H. [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE official shares his views on the creative changes under Triple H

There has been a visible difference in WWE programming and storytelling since Triple H took over creative control. Referee Charles Robinson recently shared his take on the changes made under the new regime.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 59-year-old stated that the wrestling promotion is heading in a positive direction. He further explained why he believes that many fans think the current era is similar to the Attitude Era:

"I think we're going in a very, very positive direction. A little bit more of an edge to the product now, so I love being there. So much fun... Maybe a little bit with the Attitude Era, you know? A little bit more language, pushing the boundaries," he said.

The 2023 edition of The Showcase of the Immortals was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Although Minneapolis was the front-runner, Las Vegas has reportedly become a stronger contender to host WrestleMania 41.

Do you want a venue outside the USA and Canada to host WrestleMania? Sound Off!

