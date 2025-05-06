Triple H breaks silence on blockbuster Jey Uso announcement on RAW

Triple H broke his silence on the massive Jey Uso announcement on Monday Night RAW in a tweet that was meant to hype things up for the incredible main event in Omaha, Nebraska.

The opening segment of RAW saw "Main Event" Jey Uso come out, only to be interrupted by a different "Paul". While he called out Logan Paul, he was instead met by Paul Heyman, who went on a passionate rant explaining why he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He also successfully goaded Jey Uso into giving Seth Rollins a World title shot on RAW.

Ahead of the massive main event of RAW, Triple H hyped things up by breaking his silence on the matter:

It will be interesting to see the direction Triple H takes with things on RAW. Jey Uso is undeniably a popular World Champion, but there's a lingering sense among some fans that his role will be more of a transitional one.

Either way, in a backstage segment, Paul Heyman essentially confirmed that he manipulated Jey Uso into giving Rollins a title shot on RAW. For Rollins, this is the ultimate move to acquire, retain, and expand power within WWE.

Things are taking a crazy turn on the red brand.

