  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H breaks silence on blockbuster Jey Uso announcement on RAW

Triple H breaks silence on blockbuster Jey Uso announcement on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 06, 2025 01:08 GMT
A huge announcement (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)
A huge announcement (Picture Courtesy: Netflix)

Triple H broke his silence on the massive Jey Uso announcement on Monday Night RAW in a tweet that was meant to hype things up for the incredible main event in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ad

The opening segment of RAW saw "Main Event" Jey Uso come out, only to be interrupted by a different "Paul". While he called out Logan Paul, he was instead met by Paul Heyman, who went on a passionate rant explaining why he betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk. He also successfully goaded Jey Uso into giving Seth Rollins a World title shot on RAW.

Ahead of the massive main event of RAW, Triple H hyped things up by breaking his silence on the matter:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

It will be interesting to see the direction Triple H takes with things on RAW. Jey Uso is undeniably a popular World Champion, but there's a lingering sense among some fans that his role will be more of a transitional one.

Either way, in a backstage segment, Paul Heyman essentially confirmed that he manipulated Jey Uso into giving Rollins a title shot on RAW. For Rollins, this is the ultimate move to acquire, retain, and expand power within WWE.

Ad

Things are taking a crazy turn on the red brand.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications