Triple H breaks silence on recent TV appearance outside WWE

WWE CCO Triple H recently made a TV appearance outside of the company on a show called Billions.

In a recent episode of Billions, The Game made a small cameo alongside Academy Award Nominee Paul Giamatti. During the scene, Triple H and the Hollywood star can be seen talking in an empty WWE RAW arena about heels and babyfaces. You can read more about it here.

The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to thank Giamatti and everyone who made it possible for The Game to make a cameo on the show.

"The art of the double turn. Easy to explain, not so easy to pull off… Thank you to the incredible Paul Giamatti and everyone at @SHO_Billions for letting me show them how to play the game."

Kevin Nash spoke about a conversation he had with WWE CCO Triple H about LA Knight.

In a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash talked about a call he had with Triple H where they talked about LA Knight's WWE contract negotiations.

The Hall of Famer allegedly said that The Game took a massive shot at Knight by saying he won't get the same pay as the guys out there doing original stuff.

"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'"

The Game is doing a fantastic job as the head of the creative team. Recently, he brought back John Cena and The Rock. Great things are in store for the company's future.

