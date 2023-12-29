“Triple H bring Mandy Rose back” - Fans go berserk after ex-WWE star gets spotted with former authority figure

Fans are urging WWE CCO Triple H to bring Mandy Rose back after she was spotted with a former authority figure.

Sonya Deville is currently off WWE television due to a severe injury after she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. Before her alliance with Green, Sonya Deville was an authority figure for both RAW and SmackDown.

Her role as an authority figure didn't last long, and she started competing in the ring again. Now that Sonya Deville is on the shelf, she has had time to catch up with her former tag team partner, Mandy.

Sonya and Mandy formed a tag team called Fire and Desire several years ago, and this reunion made the WWE Universe go berserk.

WWE is reportedly open to re-signing Mandy Rose

Mandy was at the top of her game when she was controversially released from the WWE. Since then, Rose has enjoyed her time away from the ring, but many fans have urged Triple H and WWE to bring her back.

Fight Fans is now reporting that while there have been no official talks between Mandy and WWE, the Stamford-based company is open to having those discussions if needed.

"As of today, no movement between WWE and Mandy Rose on a potential return. However I’m told it’s something WWE would certainly come to the table to talk about. They are not against it if it suits both parties," Fight Fans reports.

This could be considered good news for several of Mandy's fans who want her to return to the company. However, it remains to be seen if the former NXT Women's Champion wants to return to the WWE.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose return? Sound off in the comments section below.