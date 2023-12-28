Photo: Mandy Rose reunites with WWE RAW Superstar

Mandy Rose may not be in professional wrestling anymore, but she has maintained contact with her former WWE colleagues. She recently reunited with RAW Superstar Sonya Deville.

The 33-year-old star was released by WWE in December last year after she posted risque content on her paywall site. Since then, she hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity and has instead focused on her other ventures, raking in more money than she did in her pro wrestling career.

Taking to her official Instagram handle earlier today, Sonya Deville posted a story with Mandy Rose. The two were spotted hanging out at the deli in New York.

Deville has also been away from WWE, citing a torn ACL, which will keep her out of action for the foreseeable future. She became the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Chelsea Green before an untimely injury ended their alliance.

Piper Niven replaced Sonya Deville and partnered with Chelsea Green to continue her reign. The duo eventually lost their title to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, ending their run at 126 days.

Will Mandy Rose return to WWE?

Mandy Rose recently revealed that she doesn't have the itch to return to the ring right now. However, the former NXT Champion admitted that she missed being a performer and was open to coming back if the right opportunity knocked on her door.

A recent report has suggested that WWE could re-sign Rose, but no such talks have taken place yet:

"As of today, no movement between WWE and Mandy Rose on a potential return. However, I’m told it’s something WWE would certainly come to the table to talk about. They are not against it if it suits both parties," reported Fight Fans.

With Royal Rumble 2024 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the former leader of Toxic Attraction will make her presence known in the 30-woman namesake match.

