Triple H Buried by Veteran for His Booking of Major WWE Star on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE star CM Punk finally achieved his dream of becoming a World Champion once again at SummerSlam 2025. However, it proved to be an extremely short-lived reign. Just five minutes into his run, Seth Rollins came out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and leave MetLife Stadium as the champion.
This week on Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Seth Rollins would defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the main event. Veteran writer Vince Russo blasted The Game and his creative team for the manner of CM Punk's appearance on the show. Punk interrupted Rollins' match with LA Knight, but was taken out by Bronson Reed and Bronn Breakker.
Russo was talking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he buried Triple H for this main event. He was annoyed that it was never known when Punk was in the building.
"You're kayfabing the whole night that Punk's in the building. Like you know, how many people went to bed, bro? They know Rollins ain't gonna lose the title, you know. They know that's not happening. Do you know how stupid that is? You don't even have freaking Punk driving a pickup truck into the back before you go to commercial break. Do you know how stupid that is, bro?" [32:20 - 32:54]
What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!
The main event of WWE RAW ended in a scramble, with The Vision standing tall. They took out both LA Knight and CM Punk before Roman Reigns arrived. He took out both Reed and Breakker momentarily, but a cheap shot from Seth Rollins allowed them to regain the upper hand and stand tall as the show went off the air.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!