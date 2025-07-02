Triple H called a "total wrestling mark" by former WWE name

Ever since Triple H took control of WWE's creative, fans have appreciated his long-term storytelling. But of late, there has been a growing discontent among the fans, especially on social media, regarding some booking and creative decisions.

John Cena's heel turn failed to catch fire until his feud with CM Punk, while the tag team division, especially on RAW, remains underutilized. There have also been concerns over the same faces getting booked in the main event picture, especially in the women's division. One vocal critic of Triple H's creative direction has been former WWE writer Vince Russo.

It's no secret that Russo hasn't been a fan of The Game's booking. Earlier this year, he called his booking style repetitive and "stretched out to nausea" while talking on The Hannibal TV.

Now, in another dig at Triple H's creative direction, Russo has labelled him as a "total wrestling mark" while also not sparing AEW owner Tony Khan in a tweet.

"It's Real Simple---wrestling was BETTER with @VinceMcMahon at the Helm simply because Vince WASN'T A WRESTLING MARK. As hard as that may be to believe---he wasn't. Being Total Wrestling Marks is what makes @TripleH and @TonyKhan Fall WAY SHORT of the Mark. There MARKISM affects their Business Acumen. FACT," he posted.

Vince McMahon's booking had seen WWE scale enormous heights and create larger-than-life stars, but it was regarded that, toward the end of his reign, he had lost touch with the product. Triple H stepped into WWE's creative office officially in 2022 and has since garnered praise for his booking style.

However, the recent dissatisfaction among a section of fans represents a challenge that he will have to overcome. But the question is, will he get a chance to do so? According to Russo, The Cerebral Assassin's days in WWE could be numbered.

Vince Russo expects Triple H to leave WWE soon

With The Rock part of the TKO board, Vince Russo believes it is only a matter of time before The Brahma Bull takes the reins from Triple H. Russo cited The Rock's connections with the board as a reason why they could be eager to have him over, and that might spell the end of Triple H's tenure.

"Rock has known Ari Emanuel for years and years and years, and the more and more and more they become an entertainment conglomerate, the more and more and more the wrestling goes away. And that’s why I honestly believe, without a shadow of a doubt, Triple H’s time is sooner than many people think," Russo said on The Hannibal TV [From 58:00-59:00]

While there have been no reports regarding the future of Triple H in WWE, TKO might be eager to give him the time to steady the ship in the immediate future. Failure to do so, could lead to the board perhaps taking some drastic decisions as Russo suggested.

