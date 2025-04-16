Triple H calls out dirt sheets for ruining WWE surprises

Triple H took a shot at dirt sheets ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Game currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer, and the promotion is set for WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

The King of Kings spoke with Peter Rosenberg in an interview shared on the company's official YouTube channel today. He complained about wrestling websites during the interview and suggested that they ruined surprises for the WWE Universe.

"It ruins it for people. The world was so much better when nobody knew, and you just watched it. They go out and they try to ruin the surprise, and I get it, that’s their business. And they try to tell you the sh*t that’s going on. You just ruin it for people. The business that feeds you, you’re now ruining it for people and lessening their enjoyment of it to a large degree, because you’re telling them all this s***, right or wrong, that is going to happen," said Triple H. [H/T: NoDQ]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the interview in the video below:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

The 55-year-old will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday night following SmackDown.

Vince Russo claims Triple H would never induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Vince Russo recently claimed that Triple H would never allow him to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the legend responded to Eric Bischoff's claim that while Russo had positive contributions to the business, he didn't believe anyone would want to induct him. The veteran stated that he had been blacklisted from the WWE Hall of Fame, and he would rather give his honest take on the current product anyway.

Ad

"I'm so blacklisted and blackballed, and honestly, you don't think I sit back and see all my colleagues they use, like Eric Bischoff, [who] was just on Legends and Future [Greats]? You think I don't sit back and do that? Bro, that could be me. But then, I wouldn't be able to be me seven days a week, saying how I feel about the current product. And I wouldn't trade that in. That's not worth it for me,'' he said.

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Triple H recently revealed that Travis Scott would be at WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin has any surprises in store for fans at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More