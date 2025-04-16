Triple H deliberately spoils a surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 41 three days in advance

WWE CCO Triple H has a lot of tricks up his sleeve for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend. The Game intentionally spoiled one of the surprises just three days before the marquee show.
WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be one for the ages, with as many as 13 matches lined up across both nights. The event will mark the final time John Cena will be competing on The Grandest Stage of Them All as he will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two.
The Cenation Leader will be heading into the show as a villainous heel. Cena sold his soul to The Rock and laid the SmackDown (no pun intended) on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber.
Popular rapper Travis Scott also joined the party and threw hard punches at the champion, leaving him with a black eye and a busted eardrum. Speaking on the Ankler podcast, Triple H confirmed that Travis Scott will make his presence felt at The Show of Shows.
"Travis is a kid in a candy store in that thing. He’ll be at WrestleMania, a lot of people will be at WrestleMania," Hunter said.
He continued:
"There’s a saying here that everything in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this will be the one event that whatever happens in Vegas over WrestleMania weekend will be heard worldwide" (H/T: WrestleTalk)
Will The Rock be at WWE WrestleMania 41?
The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 is up in the air. The Final Boss hasn't been seen on WWE TV or mentioned during the build-up to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena since Elimination Chamber.
Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter recently revealed that he spoke to one of The Rock's family members and was told they are unsure if he would appear in Las Vegas this weekend.
"I've talked to members of his family, and they don't even know if he's going to be there yet."
If Travis Scott is locked in for WrestleMania 41, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that The Rock will also show up with him in some capacity.