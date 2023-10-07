"Triple H can now destroy AEW," "HHH isn't going to fix everything" - Fans go wild over 7-time World Champion's potential return to WWE

WWE's landscape changed drastically under Triple H's creative leadership on the main roster. Further shifts may be in the works as well as there are a few star-studded matches that could become possible in the near future. Fans recently reacted to a new report about CM Punk's potential return to the promotion.

Earlier this year, CM Punk left All Elite Wrestling after his second altercation with other wrestlers in the promotion at All In 2023. The backstage incident with Jack Perry led to Tony Khan releasing the superstar after nearly two years in the company.

According to a new report from WON, the two sides are talking about a potential return to WWE which will most likely be under Triple H's creative leadership on the main roster. Fans recently reacted to the news and are excited about The Second City Saint's potential second run with the promotion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe had a mixed reaction to the rumors. Some want him back in the promotion under Triple H's new regime. Meanwhile, many are aware of the incidents that took place during his time in AEW and are not so sure regarding his potential second run in the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk reportedly had a conversation with WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H

In 2011, The Game feuded with CM Punk during the Summer of Punk and even defeated The Second City Saint at Night of Champions in a No Disqualification match. Eventually, Punk walked out of the promotion and joined All Elite Wrestling after several years of hiatus.

During his first year with AEW, Punk had some harsh criticism regarding The Elite and he went vocal about the issues during the All Out 2022 press conference, which led to a backstage altercation between Punk and Ace Steel vs The Elite. All the parties involved were suspended by Tony Khan.

Last year, CM Punk made a surprise visit backstage on Monday Night RAW when Triple H took over the creative department after Vince McMahon's departure from WWE. According to PWInsider, Hunter and Punk reportedly had a conversation about a return during the show in Chicago. Check it out:

"CM Punk and Triple H did speak ever-so-briefly when Punk went backstage at a RAW in Chicago a few months ago."

It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint will be able to return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

