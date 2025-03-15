Triple H canceled big AJ Styles match for WWE SmackDown in Barcelona

AJ Styles was set for a major match on WWE SmackDown held in Barcelona, Spain. However, the company canceled the match, and Triple H brought in a homeland hero as a replacement for The Phenomenal One.

Originally, it was announced that on the March 14 edition of the Friday night show, AJ Styles would face reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The sports entertainment company did not specify whether this would be a dark (non-televised) or televised match.

Last night on SmackDown, The Ring General made his way to the ring and insulted the Barcelona crowd, wishing he was in Madrid. He then issued a challenge to Axiom, who made a memorable main roster debut on the blue brand in front of his home crowd in Spain.

One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions replaced The Phenomenal One in a singles match against Gunther. WWE likely scrapped Styles' planned bout, much to the delight of the Barcelona crowd, who were treated to a match featuring their homeland hero, Axiom.

The Imperium member secured a dominant win over the 27-year-old. Following the match, Gunther left Axiom unconscious in the center of the ring with a sleeper hold, delivering a stark message to his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jey Uso.

AJ Styles made a massive claim after WWE legend sold his soul to The Rock

Under Triple H's creative regime, fans witnessed a long-awaited heel turn from John Cena - a move Vince McMahon had previously refused to execute during his tenure. At the end of the Elimination Champion Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada, The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes, joined forces with The Rock, and unleashed a brutal attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

During a recent appearance on an episode of RAW Recap, while addressing John Cena's heel turn, AJ Styles confirmed that his soul does not belong to The Final Boss.

"My soul does not belong to The Rock I promise you that."

As of now, The Phenomenal One is engaged in a feud with Logan Paul on Monday Night RAW. This week, on the red brand, Styles intervened to prevent The Maverick from assaulting Andrew Schulz.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Game books a blockbuster match between these two WWE Superstars at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

