  Triple H claims he should have allowed Stephanie McMahon to be attacked by controversial star

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:51 GMT
Triple H is the company
Triple H is the company's Chief Content Officer. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H recently claimed that he should have let his wife, Stephanie McMahon, get attacked by a controversial former WWE Superstar. The Game and Stephanie McMahon got married in 2003.

The legend was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show this week and hyped the mixed tag team match between CM Punk and AJ Lee versus Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He noted that the last high-profile mixed tag team match was himself and Stephanie McMahon versus Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34.

The Game got in the ring with Ronda Rousey during the match, and the former UFC star beat him down. During his conversation with McAfee, the 56-year-old humorously suggested that he should have just let Stephanie McMahon deal with Rousey on her own.

"I should have just let her hit Steph. I shouldn't have got in there," he said.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

youtube-cover
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently had private family vacation photos leaked online, and WWE is reportedly upset about the situation.

Ex-WWE employee reveals why he prefers Tony Khan over Triple H

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared that he would prefer to start a new wrestling promotion with Tony Khan in charge instead of Triple H.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that The Game would always be "one of the boys" due to his time in the ring, and that negatively impacts the way he booked the shows. The legend cited Karrion Kross' exit from the company as an example of the issue with having the 56-year-old in charge.

"I would say this for a simple reason, and you guys have heard me say it a million times. I would say Tony Khan, because Tony Khan was never one of the boys. Triple H is one of the boys, will always be one of the boys, and that's gonna have an effect on the way he runs the company and does business. Example, Karrion Kross," said Russo.
Ronda Rousey departed WWE following her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been critical of the company since her exit and complained about having to share the ring with Alexa Bliss.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

