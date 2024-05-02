Triple H confirms major changes to WWE show

Triple H has confirmed that a WWE show will be implementing a major change. The Game has taken over creative responsibilities for WWE after Vince McMahon resigned from the company in January.

The promotion has introduced a new show called WWE Speed and it airs exclusively on X (formerly known as Twitter). The inaugural Speed Champion has already been crowned and will be shown to fans on May 8. Triple H was interviewed on XSpaces and confirmed that female superstars will also be competing on WWE Speed in the future:

"It comes from short-form content. If we could take that feeling out process that talent have in the ring with each other and just have them go for broke right when the bell rings because they only have three minutes to get the job done. It makes for an exciting challenge for these guys. It makes for an exciting challenge for eventually what will be the women as well. So far, it's been spectacular. The talent have really embraced this and gotten into the challenge of it. It's been exciting for them and our fans as well," he said. [Ringside News]

Bill Apter believes Triple H has already made a mistake with WWE star

Carmelo Hayes was selected by SmackDown in this year's draft this past Friday night and lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter did not agree with the decision and claimed Triple H had already made a mistake with the former NXT Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter claimed that Carmelo Hayes should not have lost clean in his first match on the blue brand. Apter said he hated to see Hayes get pinned and he would have booked a different finish so Hayes and Rhodes could wrestle each other again:

"No, to me, I think Cody is a, he is a student/ professional wrestler. He likes the back and forth and for the guy to give him some trouble, and he comes back and holds. I think it made it look competitive, but I hated to see Carmelo Hayes lose on the first night in there officially... I hated to see him pinned. I would rather have some sort of controversial ending so they could have done it again," he said. [From 3:24 onwards]

Triple H took to social media today to hype the match between Johnny Gargano and Ricochet today on WWE Speed. Only time will tell when female stars will be featured on the show as well.

