Triple H is a very key figure in the TKO group - holding the keys to the castle of WWE creative. He sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to another top executive for a history-making, game-changing move.

It was reported that Ari Emanuel, the new head figure of the TKO Group Holdings, and the main man pulling the strings of UFC and WWE, replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative and seemingly gave Triple H full control.

Triple H recently sent a message to one of his fellow TKO members Dana White, the UFC President. Dana White had put out a post revealing that UFC has opened a new Performance Institute in Mexico City - aiming to tap into the wealth of MMA talent that exists in the Latin American region:

The UFC has always wanted to tap into the Latin-American market and has had several great fighters from countries like Mexico and Brazil. However, there are still several great talents that are yet to be discovered.

The UFC opened their first Performance Institute in Las Vegas and it was a huge success. This new PI is expected to attract a flurry of great talent looking to make it big in MMA.

Triple H responded to the big UFC call-out of Conor McGregor on WWE RAW

The UFC had a bit of a crossover with WWE this past week on Monday Night RAW when one of the world's most entertaining fighters, Michael Chandler, called out Conor McGregor for a fight.

They were coaches in a recent edition of The Ultimate Fighter, but the actual fight between them never ended up happening and Conor McGregor was even pulled from USADA testing - something athletes normally do after retiring.

McGregor has taken over two-and-a-half years off since his last fight. In response to the call-out, Triple H said:

"Anything can happen at a @TKOGrp takeover. @WWE @ufc," he wrote.

Many expect that this is just the first of many UFC-WWE crossovers to come.