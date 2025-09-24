Triple H and the creative accused of allegedly punishing two WWE stars for attending Vince McMahon's birthday party

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon turned 80 last month and threw a birthday party to celebrate with his friends and family. Several WWE stars were said to have attended the private party held in New York City's Gotham Hall.

Ad

Former commentator Jonathan Coachman thinks Triple H and the creative team have deliberately punished Drew McIntyre and John Cena over the last month, just because they were present at the festivity.

The Scotsman and The Cenation Leader suffered losses in their respective matches at Wrestlepalooza this past weekend. Drew McIntyre failed to knock Cody Rhodes off his perch despite much speculation, while John Cena got squashed by Brock Lesnar in another one-sided affair.

Ad

Trending

Immediately after the show, The Coach took to his X/Twitter and wondered whether The Scotsman had offended the higher-ups since he had been losing the majority of the feuds.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

During the Coach and Bro Live, Jonathan Coachman raised serious concerns that anyone who attended Vince McMahon's birthday party became a victim of terrible booking, citing Cena and McIntyre's losses as an example.

"Anybody that was at that birthday party, either has not been pushed in the last month. Drew McIntyre was there. [John] Cena was there. What does their last month look like? Pulling the Boston show away from Cena, beating Drew McIntyre clean after he made those comments. Are those coincidences?" Coachman said. (H/T - ITRWrestling)

Ad

You can check out the podcast below:

Ad

John Cena will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

After suffering a devastating loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar, it seems like the rivalry between the two men is over, at least for now.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live reported that WWE is not planning another match between Cena and Brock anytime soon. This brings us to the question: What's next for John Cena?

Ad

The Cenation Leader isn't advertised for either RAW or SmackDown before Crown Jewel. However, the 48-year-old legend has already planted the seeds for his next match. Last night, he took to his X/Twitter to ask fans whether they would be interested in seeing him face AJ Styles one last time. In another tweet, he pushed Triple H to book a match between the two.

After The Phenomenal One accepted his challenge, Triple H made things official and announced that the two former rivals will face each other at WWE Crown Jewel on October 20 in Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!