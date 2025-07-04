Triple H crowns Dominik Mysterio with new WWE name

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently confirmed a major new name for Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star is currently in a feud with AJ Styles.

AJ Styles has been eyeing Dominik Mysterio's IC title for a while now. The stars have come face to face in several promos, but haven't wrestled each other yet because Dirty Dom is reportedly suffering from a real-life rib injury. Styles and Mysterio are expected to lock horns for the gold at SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Triple H recently sat with WWE analyst Sam Roberts to open some new Topps trading cards, called Breaker's Delight Pack. The Game uploaded the video on his Instagram handle, during which he unpacked rare cards of several stars, including Scarlett, Liv Morgan, Ethan Page, Becky Lynch, Hulk Hogan, and Dominik Mysterio.

After packing Mysterio's card, The King of Kings revealed Dirty Dom's new name, "King of the Luchadores." The company had filed a trademark for this name last month, and many believed it was for El Grande Americano, but it seems like the new moniker is for Dom.

"...And then I've got a 103 out of 125, 'Dirty' 'Nasty' Dominik Mysterio. [Roberts- Greatest Mysterio to ever wrestle.] That's what he says. King of the Luchadores, I believe. [Roberts- Absolutely, he is.]," they conversed.

WWE will reportedly not strip Dominik Mysterio of the Intercontinental Championship despite injury

Dominik Mysterio is currently out of in-ring competition due to his rib injury. Due to this, many believed the company might strip him of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, according to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dirty Dom won't be out for long, and the Triple H-led creative team will not strip him of the title.

"It’s a rib injury, he’s not gonna be out for very long. They’re not gonna strip him of the title or anything like that," Meltzer said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Dominik Mysterio's possible match against AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

