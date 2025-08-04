  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Triple H discusses John Cena retirement post-SummerSlam: "On his way out"

Triple H discusses John Cena retirement post-SummerSlam: "On his way out"

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:58 GMT
WWE icons Triple H and John Cena (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE icons Triple H and John Cena (Photo credit: WWE.com)

John Cena competed at SummerSlam for the last time in his legendary career, as he will officially retire in December.

Ad

The Cenation Leader dropped his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, who reclaimed the title he lost at WrestleMania 41. The 17-time World Champion had to deal with another issue after his defeat, as Brock Lesnar came back to WWE after a two-year absence and assaulted him, setting the stage for one last match with John Cena in the coming weeks.

On the SummerSlam post-show, WWE CCO Triple H addressed John Cena's retirement tour and made it clear that the latter 'had earned the right' to schedule it the way he wanted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Everything he has done for this business, everything he's done for fans for years. On his way out, the ride that he wants to take them all on, he's earned that right. Tonight, I thought he has put on one of the best performances of his career. I know the schedule he's on right now, and it is beyond anybody's comprehension of what he is doing. So, my appreciation for him is even greater." [from 57:39 onwards]
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

He continued:

As I said in the beginning, sort of for me, this is John Cena's wishlist. It's him writing the last chapter of his book... It's about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out, write his chapter. I know what that's like as a performer... One of the very first things I said to him is, 'Who do you want? And how?' And we are working through that," Triple H said. [1:01:11 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

It will be interesting to see whether Lesnar and Cena will come face-to-face this Friday on SmackDown, forcing GM Nick Aldis to book a match for Clash in Paris on August 31. The 17-time World Champion will make only 12 appearances before he retires from WWE in December.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications