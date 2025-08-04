Triple H discusses John Cena retirement post-SummerSlam: "On his way out"

John Cena competed at SummerSlam for the last time in his legendary career, as he will officially retire in December.

The Cenation Leader dropped his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, who reclaimed the title he lost at WrestleMania 41. The 17-time World Champion had to deal with another issue after his defeat, as Brock Lesnar came back to WWE after a two-year absence and assaulted him, setting the stage for one last match with John Cena in the coming weeks.

On the SummerSlam post-show, WWE CCO Triple H addressed John Cena's retirement tour and made it clear that the latter 'had earned the right' to schedule it the way he wanted.

"Everything he has done for this business, everything he's done for fans for years. On his way out, the ride that he wants to take them all on, he's earned that right. Tonight, I thought he has put on one of the best performances of his career. I know the schedule he's on right now, and it is beyond anybody's comprehension of what he is doing. So, my appreciation for him is even greater." [from 57:39 onwards]

He continued:

As I said in the beginning, sort of for me, this is John Cena's wishlist. It's him writing the last chapter of his book... It's about John being able to go out the way he wants to go out, write his chapter. I know what that's like as a performer... One of the very first things I said to him is, 'Who do you want? And how?' And we are working through that," Triple H said. [1:01:11 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Lesnar and Cena will come face-to-face this Friday on SmackDown, forcing GM Nick Aldis to book a match for Clash in Paris on August 31. The 17-time World Champion will make only 12 appearances before he retires from WWE in December.

