Triple H discusses Vince McMahon; names one thing former WWE Chairman saw before anybody else

Triple H discussed the mind of Vince McMahon in a recent public appearance despite WWE distancing itself from the former chairman. The company's chief content officer revealed what his father-in-law saw before anybody else in the wrestling industry.

WWE made headlines on Friday after announcing that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before the press conference, Triple H met with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on the Nightcap podcast to talk about a variety of topics.

One of the things they spoke about was the territories, with WWE's head of creative mentioning Vince McMahon. The Hall of Famer shared McMahon's vision to take pro wrestling to the global stage by foreseeing the future of cable and putting all the biggest stars in one promotion.

"Vince was a genius that saw cable coming and the regional going away and national becoming the thing and eventually global. To some degree, for the talent that time frame was almost better because the guys that you saw that were successful at the highest of levels like in WWE had been places for years, honing their craft and you just read about them in magazines," the WWE executive said.

Vince McMahon made the WWE into a billion-dollar empire, finally selling the company to Endeavor in 2023. He was removed from the company after allegations brought on by a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant.

Triple H reveals major news about WWE Performance Center

In the same appearance on Nightcap, Triple H raved about the WWE Performance Center and how it's helping build the next generation of stars. He also revealed that there's a new facility being built in Orlando, which is a "bigger" Performance Center.

"We're in the process of building a new one, now, in Orlando. It'll be even bigger and better," Hunter said. [H/T WrestlePurists]

While most of the stars who came from NXT had experience on the independent circuit, the incoming generation are a product of the WWE Performance Center. One of the biggest stars in the company today, Tiffany Stratton, strictly started in Orlando.

