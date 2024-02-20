Triple H, Dominik Mysterio, and more stars send message ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H, Dominik Mysterio, and more stars have delivered a message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, which is set to take place in Anaheim, California.

This week's edition of the red brand will feature several marquee matches as the company builds toward Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday in Perth, Australia. It has been announced that Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will kick off tonight's show with a singles match. Jey Uso will also challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and appears to be very confident heading into tonight's show.

UFC 298 also took place at the Honda Center this past Saturday night. WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, merged to form TKO Group Holdings last September.

TKO shared a video featuring Triple H, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and The Miz ahead of RAW. In the video, the superstars promoted the "TKO Takeover" in Anaheim. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"The TKO takeover continues TONIGHT with #WWERaw."

Former WWE writer criticizes last week's RAW main event

Vince Russo was not a fan of the main event between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura last week on WWE RAW.

Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran wondered why the company could not get The Rock or Roman Reigns to appear on the red brand.

Russo added he would prefer to stick his head in a blender than watch Nakamura and Zayn compete in the main event:

"You're gonna have Sami Zayn and Nakamura in the main event. I swear, I would rather stick my head in a blender than sit here and watch that match for 30 minutes. And you can't get Roman Reigns and The Rock on your show?" [From 06:07 to 06:23 ]

This week's edition of RAW will also feature a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final superstar in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday.

It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious later tonight and punches their ticket to Elimination Chamber 2024.

