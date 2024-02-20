Jey Uso makes bold claim as he arrives at WWE RAW

Jey Uso has made a bold claim ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career on tonight's edition of WWE RAW in California.

The Bloodline has gotten strong as of late with the addition of The Rock but would be even more powerful if Main Event Jey was still a part of the group. He battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023 but was betrayed by Jimmy Uso.

Jey made the jump to the red brand at Payback 2023 and has since become a very popular singles star on WWE RAW. The veteran is scheduled to battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on tonight's show.

Ahead of the title match, WWE shared a video of Jey Uso arriving at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The former tag team champion claimed that he was going to be walking out of RAW as the new Intercontinental Champion, as seen in the Instagram post below.

"Oh yeah, we in the building, west side. New IC Champ in the building, Uce. New IC Champ in the building! Yeet!" he said.

Jey Uso breaks character to defend Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Jey Uso recently praised his former stablemate and claimed Roman Reigns has earned the right to work a lighter schedule.

Roman Reigns hardly ever defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which many fans believe hampers the importance of the length of his title reign.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the former Bloodline member defended his cousin's schedule and claimed The Tribal Chief had earned the time off.

"I look at my cousin now, and I’m just happy at how far he’s come. From the day he walked into FCW developmental, to which I was there, to present. Inspiring. He’s the blueprint of what hard work does, and you can just never knock that, and he has a great work ethic. All the time that he has off, he deserves all that uce. He earned it," said Jey.

Gunther has had a very impressive reign as Intercontinental Champion as well. The Ring General captured the title from Ricochet in June 2022 and will look to continue his incredible reign by defeating Jey Uso tonight on WWE RAW.

