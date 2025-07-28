  • home icon
  Triple H draws back curtain on real-time plans for John Cena's heel turn

Triple H draws back curtain on real-time plans for John Cena's heel turn

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 28, 2025 23:59 GMT
Cena will be in action at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Cena will be in action at SummerSlam 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Triple H has revealed the conversation he had with John Cena ahead of his surprise WWE heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. The legend turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match and went on to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

In a clip from the upcoming WWE Unreal show on Netflix, The Game detailed the conversation he had with Cena about his heel turn. The company's Chief Content Officer shared that he informed John Cena that turning heel would alter his entire life.

"Now, this is not the head of creative talking to you, and you know, you the performer. I said, 'I am asking John Cena, the human being, Paul Levesque, is talking to you.' Give me your gut. This impacts John Cena, the real-life human being, it impacts his movies, and it impacts his PR schedule, and impacts everything," he said. [From 1:48 - 2:10]
Cena then revealed that he really liked the idea of turning heel and texted Triple H several ideas shortly after their conversation on the phone.

"And he was like, 'I like it a lot, actually.' And when I hung up the phone with him, within a minute, a minute and a half, I got like three different texts from him of thoughts and ideas. So I'm like, 'Right, he's engaged.' So once we get to that point now, it's a coordinated effort," he added. [From 2:13 - 2:30]
Cena will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this weekend in a Street Fight.

Ex-WWE writer comments on John Cena's rivalry with Cody Rhodes

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the storyline between Cody Rhodes and John Cena on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that it didn't make sense for Cena to be afraid of The American Nightmare during their contract signing earlier this month on SmackDown.

"They're not even paying attention to what they're writing. They're not even paying attention because when something happens, something has to come out of it. You know, it needs to make sense in some way, shape, or form. Even when we get to the end of the show, that they're looking for something, but the something doesn't make any sense. All of a sudden, bro, throughout this whole run, Cena is afraid of Cody now. I mean, hasn't been phased by him, has been cocky, has been a heel, but now he's trying to back out of a match. Like, how'd that happen?" Russo said. [15:44 onwards]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes can capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 this weekend in New Jersey.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

