Triple H favored star hits back at WWE fan on social media after being branded as "worthless"

Despite defeating a former World Champion this past Monday on RAW, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali was hailed as worthless by an avid user on social media.

It is fair to say that Mustafa Ali has had a string of bad luck in World Wrestling Entertainment, from picking up an injury prior to his World Title match at the 2019 Elimination Chamber to his failed stable Retribution. However, in recent months and with Triple H now at the creative helm of the company, things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Although he beat Dolph Ziggler on RAW this week, Ali was called worthless online, leading to him jokingly responding to the individual on social media.

"James,We say things we don’t mean when we can’t express love!!! We even say things about others that we actually feel about ourselves. It’s okay!! I want you to know that I, Mustafa Ali, APPRECIATE YOU! YOU ARE NOT WORTHLESS! You matter, James!!!" wrote the RAW Superstar.

For the majority of 2023, Mustafa Ali has been a regular feature on Monday Night RAW and has faced off against top opponents like Solo Sikoa, Dolph Ziggler, and Bronson Reed.

Former WWE writer on Mustafa Ali's current position on the show

Although the 36-year-old now has a bigger role on WWE TV, there are some who believe he should be challenging company officials regarding his overall presentation.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Ali needs to confront the bookers of the show in order to change his fortunes in the ring.

"I honestly don't know what it is. I don't know how Ali is not looking at the creative they've given him and not having a meeting with whoever. Same with Corbin. At what point do you guys say, 'Guys, what are we doing? Like if you have nothing for me, maybe it's best if we go our separate ways because this really is just a waste of time for the both of us,'" said Russo. (29:20-30:00) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Despite having been a performer for World Wrestling Entertainment since 2016, Mustafa Ali is yet to add championship gold to his resume, a moment many feel he desperately needs.

