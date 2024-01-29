Triple H finally makes announcement about WWE's landscape changing after the Royal Rumble

Triple H has sent out a post about the latest in several major developments in WWE.

The last week was momentous in WWE with everything changing in the company. Royal Rumble only added to that, be it with the many returns or debuts that fans had been waiting for.

In the middle of this, WWE Royal Rumble saw some major returns as well, adding to the momentous week that the company already had. Triple H took to social media to post pictures with three of the top stars who either returned or debuted during the Rumble.

Liv Morgan was out with an injury and finally returned during the Rumble match, while Naomi returned to the company after having left following some issues in 2022. Jade Cargill also finally made her in-ring debut after having been signed by Triple H earlier in 2023. He said that the landscape of the WWE women's division was altered with the connections the three stars had with the Universe.

"The landscape of the @WWE Women’s division was altered last night. The connections that these three have with the @WWEUniverse is undeniable… and I have a feeling their momentum will be unstoppable. #RoyalRumble."

Triple H has a lot of work on his hands after a big week in WWE

The Rock joined the TKO board in one of the biggest moments in wrestling history. Coming from a family background in wrestling and moving to Hollywood, his move to the TKO board is significant. On top of that, WWE signed a deal with Netflix for WWE RAW to move to the streaming partner completely. The move is significant not only for the $500 million per year but for what it meant for the company to move to a streaming-only partner.

Besides this, WWE has also been dealing with the unpleasant reality of the latest Vince McMahon scandal with a lawsuit levying allegations against him. The TKO Executive Chairman has resigned from his post while defending himself against the accusations but wanted to "respect" the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen what changes come next in WWE after this.

